Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury Mayoral Forum Welcomes $5.1 Million For Two Projects

Friday, 20 November 2020, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Mayoral Forum

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum welcomes the announcement by Minister Damien O’Connor of $6 million to improve waterways and biodiversity and is delighted that Canterbury will be the main beneficiary of this particular tranche of funding.

Canterbury Mayoral Forum Chair Sam Broughton said the following upon the announcement.

"This is terrific news for Canterbury with both Selwyn and Hurunui benefiting from a collective $5.1 million injection of funding to support sustainable land management."

Significant credit is due to Ellesmere Sustainable Agriculture Incorporated (ESAI) who drove the bid for the Selwyn funding. ESAI is leading with a waterway, environment and biodiversity enhancement programme called the Tinaku project.

"It’s terrific that the Tinaku project is a farmer-led catchment group who drove the bid to secure the Selwyn element of the funding from MPI. It’s great for jobs and the funding will help landowners with environmental, riparian, mahinga kai, wetland and biodiversity restoration projects," Sam added.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black welcomed today’s announcement.

"The $2.9 million Jobs for Nature funding for the Hurunui Landcare Group recognises and supports the important work farmers in the Hurunui have been doing over a long period of time to protect and enhance biodiversity and improve water quality," she said.

These projects are well aligned with the sustainable environmental management and shared economic prosperity priorities from the Mayoral Forum’s Plan for Canterbury.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Mayoral Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 