Foxton-Shannon Road Reopens - Central
20 November
Foxton-Shannon Road has reopened following a crash earlier this evening.
Police thank motorists for their patience as we worked to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.
20 November
Foxton-Shannon Road has reopened following a crash earlier this evening.
Police thank motorists for their patience as we worked to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>
RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA
The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>
Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines
Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>
Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now
National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>
New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>
Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On
Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>
Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport
Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>