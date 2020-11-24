New Mitre 10 MEGA Wanaka A Hit With Locals

Mitre 10 New Zealand and the local Wanaka community welcomed an exciting new store to the co-operative with the opening of the stunning Mitre 10 MEGA Wanaka on Saturday 21 November.

Co-owner and Chairman of Mitre 10 New Zealand Martin Dippie said he thought half of Wanaka had visited the store the day it officially opened: “We estimate around 5000 people came through the doors on Saturday.”

Store manager Mark Watson, who has worked with the Dippie family for over 30 years, said it was rewarding to see the community embrace the store after everyone involved had worked so hard to get the job done. The build took just 14 months, despite the challenges and disruption brought about by Covid-19.

“It’s been a massive team effort that showcases the strength of our family business model and highlights the true spirit of cooperation and the power of the cooperative,” Martin Dippie said.

Martin Dippie and his brother Allan Dippie built the new store and have owned the local Mitre 10 since 2000. Martin and his wife Frances also own Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin and Mitre 10 Mosgiel.

Located at Three Parks Business Centre, the store demonstrates innovation and sustainability in both the construction materials and technologies that operate the building and the services and facilities it offers the local community.

Featuring a photovoltaic solar array on the roof, electric vehicle charging stations and energy efficient lighting, heating and cooling, the building also houses a recycling station that takes difficult-to-recycle materials such as soft plastics and polystyrene. The store design is sympathetic to the iconic Wanaka landscape, with careful attention given to features like the roofline and exterior colour application.

Customers can make use of a potting station in the Garden Hub, hire a range of tools and have their own safety-tested or sharpened, and collect online orders at their leisure from Click & Collect lockers. They can even stop for a refreshment in the beer garden if the shopping gets a bit hectic or the crowds a bit much – which looks to be a distinct possibility if the opening weekend was anything to go by.

By the numbers:

20 new jobs created

28,000m2 total site area

9,000m2 total store floor area

4,870m2 retail area

3,900m2 garden centre area

10,000m2 (1ha) trade and timber yard

220 car parks

Columbus Café and playground

