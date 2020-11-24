Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Outstanding Line-up For Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction This Saturday

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

This Saturday close to 650 wine lovers and enthusiasts will be at Toitoi HB Arts & Events Centre. Guests will sample an outstanding line up of 41 Hawke’s Bay wine blends that will be up for grabs later in the day, at the 29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction.

“We’re excited to unveil the extraordinary wines offered for this year’s Auction” said Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, General Manager, Elisha Milmine. “This event not only gives us the opportunity to showcase the quality and diversity of our wines and our world-class wine region, but also our feature artist - Anna Jepson” “This event is possible due to these generous, talented people and a group of corporate partners that are passionate about quality and giving to Cranford Hospice.”

“It has been a tough year for many, but that hasn’t stopped Jenny Giblin of House of Travel extending the time frame for the Travel Vanuatu package, of which we are truly grateful. We are looking forward Saturday when these items go under the hammer to raise funds for Cranford Hospice” Mrs Milmine said.

“Mike McRoberts - Event Ambassador says, “I am delighted to be involved with this event for the second year, it is truly heart-warming”. “I am working with Chairperson Kate Radburnd of Radburnd Cellars and The Farm at Cape Kidnappers on this year’s exciting Ambassadors Lot, bidders will want to get their hands on this wine and experience package.”

The 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Feature Artist -Anna Jepson, has painted ‘Bacchus’, the mythological ancient god of wine and agriculture who was thought to wander the earth teaching people how to cultivate and grow grapes and help process the wine, often travelling with a leopard at his side. The ‘Bacchus’ painting has been travelling around Hawke’s Bay on display in many locations since his reveal in July. The painting has had many admirers and people speculating what the sale price will be.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is your chance to group together with friends, wander the room speaking with winemakers while tasting often unique and always exceptional wines they have on auction. This is followed by the auction, raise your paddles to walk away with some of Hawke’s Bay’s finest wines, one travel package or our feature art piece. There is a blend, a collection, an experience that will captivate everyone.

All auction proceeds go to the Cranford Hospice, to help them continue doing what they do so well.

Event tickets are on sale for $60 at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz and absentee bidding is also available. To follow update’s sign up on the website or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.

