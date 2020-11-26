Update - Serious Crash, Otorohanga Road (SH3) - Waikato

25 November

One person has died following the serious two-vehicle crash on Otorohanga Road (SH3) about 6.30pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

© Scoop Media

