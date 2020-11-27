CentrePort Regeneration – Current Progress And Future Potential

CentrePort CEO Derek Nind has announced details of an ambitious regeneration programme that will support its business objectives of:

Building a long term sustainable and resilient business

Growing freight capacity

Optimising land use and enabling urban integration

Strengthening relationships with stakeholders.

The finalisation last year of the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake insurance claims totalling $667.2 million has given CentrePort the surety to progress regeneration plans.

Using world-class international and New Zealand expertise, CentrePort can regenerate the port and deliver a 21st century logistics asset which will deliver the best for our people, our customers, our community, and our environment.

Exciting opportunities include:

A revamped commercial port layout utilising new technology that will significantly increase cargo volumes, providing greater prosperity to the central New Zealand economy.

Opening up a new inner harbour precinct, enhancing the urban integration between the port and the city, providing more space for buildings, things to see and more waterfront to enjoy.

CentrePort already has the ‘shovels in the ground’ across a range of major infrastructure projects to deliver on its business objectives. We are keen to have a conversation with our stakeholders about the exciting possibilities in the future.

You can see more details of the regeneration programme at https://regeneration.centreport.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

