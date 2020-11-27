Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dr Diana Kopua Awarded Top Māori Doctor Award 2020

Friday, 27 November 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: Hauraki PHO and Te ORA Maori Medical Practitioners

Dr Diana Kopua

Psychiatrist Dr Diana Kopua (Ngati Porou) MBChB, FRANZCP has been awarded the prestigious Dr Maarire Goodall award 2020 for her on-going contribution to Māori Health.

Presented by Te ORA, the Māori Medical Practitioners Association, the annual Dr Maarire Goodall Award aims to support and celebrate the contributions of Māori health professionals working at the very highest levels. Established in 1997 Dr Goodall sought to celebrate the life-long careers of Māori medical professionals.

“Dr Di Kopua is a great example of the ‘doctor-scientist and social justice champion’ that Maarire Goodall embodied,” says Professor David Tipene-Leach, Chair of Te ORA.

Dr Kopua’s early years were spent in Takupuwahia and Titahi Bay. An avid softball player, composer and musician, she raised four children, studied and worked in Māori mental health as a community psychiatric nurse in Porirua. At the age of 31, Kopua pursued further training through a medical degree at Otago University and then went on to specialise in Psychiatry. Over her time working with whānau Māori, Kopua developed a system of treatment for people in mental health distress called Mahi a Atua using creation story pūrākau as an engagement and retention tool while a multi-disciplinary Māori team helped whānau back to health.

“Maori creation and custom stories are our touchstone in our approach, the foundation from which we question, discuss and debate ideas about existence, knowledge, values, mind and language,” says Kopua.

Kopua returned to Gisborne and took up the Head of Psychiatry at Tairāwhiti DHB and implemented this in the Te Kūwatawata single point of entry to mental health services. But creating change has not been easy and along with many diverse organisations, Dr Kopua is currently working as consultant Psychiatrist with Hauraki PHO and the wider Waikato-Hauraki Whanau pai collective.

“Challenging the status quo does not always find favour, challenging medical traditions does not make new friends in the world. Di Kopua has taken all this on and has pursued the embedding of this mātauranga Māori format into the engagement and retention of distressed whānau into aa empowering and dynamic clinical relationship. We at Te ORA are proud to have her as our Maarire Goodall winner for 2020,” notes Tipene-Leach.

Riana Manuel - Manukura Hauora (CEO) of Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, says of Kopua,“Together we are reconceptualising the delivery of mental health services in the greater Waikato region through the development and nurturing of Mahi a Atua within the communities. Dr Diana Kopua has been a pivotal part, not only in our collective and collaborative efforts to create change, but here in Hauraki she has been a lead change-maker during some of our most trying times as a country. Dr Di’s brand of pono and tika leave no room for complacency or excuses, she supports at all times but make no mistake she will challenge institutional racism and advocates for the people every time. This is the kind of leadership we need as Māori, to help us return to that knowledge that is long forgotten but ever relevant.”

“Since introducing Mahi a Atua into our organisation we have seen a massive rise in the number of Māori seeking help and support and that speaks to an equity-based approach that our people can recognise themselves in. Ensuring they receive better, sooner and closer to home care is what Mahi a Atua seeks to do, in our language and through our pūrakau being described by not only our clinicians but also by our creatives, our whānau ora workers and our wider community,” she adds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 