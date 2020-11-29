Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government’s Conspiracy Of Silence Descends Over Killing Of Unborn

Sunday, 29 November 2020, 8:18 am
Right To Life

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, the architect of the Abortion Legislation Act 2020, has redefined who is human. She has determined that the killing of the unborn was to be a “reproductive health issue.” It is no longer a crime to kill an unborn child because it is not a human being. It becomes a human being with a right to life when it is born. This is a fiction intended to justify the war against women and the state funded genocide of our children.

This State funded genocide, as desired by the Prime Minister, is now presided over by the Director General of Health Dr Bloomfield. He has appointed the Abortion Services Team to organise the genocide under the guise that the killing is a core or essential health service.

The Abortion Supervisory Committee commendably previously produced a thirty page annual report with eleven pages of important statistics concerning abortions in New Zealand, this will now cease. It is the government’s intention to ensure that Parliament and the community are deprived of as much information as possible to avoid scrutiny and public debate.

To ensure this objective is achieved, the abortionist is required to provide minimum information on the Notification of Abortion form. The following critical information is not required to be divulged:-

  • Many women seek an abortion because of coercion, threats of violence and abandonment, this will not be divulged.
  • The reason why the life of the unborn child was terminated, was it done on the pretext to save the life of the mother or to prevent serious harm. Was it done for sex selection, socio economic reasons or because the child was diagnosed as having Down syndrome, a minor or moderate disability, or other disability? Right to Life believes that the government do not want us to know how successful their search and destroy campaign to eliminate children with Down syndrome may be.

Ay be.

  • When a baby is killed post 20 weeks because the abortionist has deemed it appropriate, no information is required as to why it was appropriate.
  • Whether or not a woman seeks pre -decision or post- abortion counselling.
  • If the pregnancy is the result of rape or sexual violation.
  • Was the abortion carried out in a hospital or was it a medical abortion that was performed at home without medical supervision.
  • In the rare event that a woman dies in an abortion, it is not required to be reported on the Abortion Notification form.

Right to Life believes that this Notification of Abortion form fails to recognise the dignity of women, the health of women and their precious unborn child. This is a conspiracy of silence which further victimiser’s women and treats them with contempt. Pregnancy is not a disease and abortion is not health care. Women with unplanned pregnancies deserve to be treated with respect and compassion. Right to Life has made a substantial submission to the Abortion Services Team on 2nd November requesting that the above questions be included in the Notification of Abortion form. Right to Life is committed to the freedom of information to sustain the ongoing national debate on respect for the sanctity of life and respect for women.

ALSO:

