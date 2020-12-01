Flooding Update, Porirua, 10.50am Tuesday 1/12

Fortunately, Plimmerton didn’t have any major issues overnight that we’re aware of. There was some rain, but nowhere close to the extent we had on Sunday. Council, Downer and Wellington Water had done lots of work in preparation for the rain, and Wellington Water had pumps at two locations on Karehana Stream which were effective. Teams are out monitoring the area and working on some minor slips.

Skip bins are on the way to the lower parts of Airlie and Cluny roads and James Street. We’ll have more information soon on exact locations. Once the bins are in place, we’ll have some of our parks crew on hand this afternoon in the upper parts of Airlie and Cluny - where it’s difficult for skip bin trucks to access - to provide manpower and vehicles to ferry rubbish away. These are for general rubbish only, not mud or concrete, and as space will be limited we ask them to please be used only by those who have suffered flood damage.

In Whitby there was a landslip on Moonsail Drive around 9pm which has damaged two properties. Residents were safely evacuated by Fire and Emergency from one, and the other was unoccupied. The extent of the slip will be more clear this morning and geotechnical engineers ENGEO will be onsite. The property owners will need to go through their insurance companies to get the damage assessed.

ENGEO have also been monitoring the Airlie and Cluny Road area for slips.

A tree has fallen on Paekakariki Hill Road and the road is currently closed.

On Monday we carried out around 100 needs assessments. 30 require non-urgent follow up and 9 need urgent follow up. We’re assisting one family with accommodation at this stage. Our caravan will be back up and running from 11.30am at the Plimmerton Boating Club if anyone needs assistance or information.

