Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bereaved Mum Named As One Of Top 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists 2020

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Kenzie's Gift

Nic Russell founded the charity, Kenzie’s Gift to support the mental health of young Kiwis and their families through serious illness or grief, after her 3-year-old daughter Kenzie tragically died in 2005 as a result of complications due to childhood cancer.

Today, she has been recognised by the 2020 Te Pou Toko o te Tau – Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award and been named one of the Top 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for her dedication and work in supporting young Kiwis and their families through serious illness or grief.


This award comes at an exceptionally important milestone for Kenzie’s Gift, as Kenzie would have turned 18 on the 22nd November. Despite many health challenges of her own (including stage 3 breast cancer, cardiomyopathy and Parkinson’s disease), as well as working full-time, Nic has continued to work tirelessly on Kenzie’s Gift for the last 13 years, helping thousands of young New Zealanders.


Nic says, “I feel so honoured and privileged to be named as one of 100 New Zealanders to receive a Kiwibank local hero award.

"Kenzie’s Gift was inspired by the life of my daughter Kenzie and what that experience taught me was there was little in the way of mental health support for young Kiwis and their families facing serious illness or grief.

"I had been very fortunate to meet a wonderful psychotherapist, Maxine Burgen Page, who supported me through the darkest period of my life. I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here without her. I wanted to pay the kindness forward that had been shown to me, and also to create a lasting legacy to honour Kenzie’s short life. So, I established Kenzie’s Gift. The vision became a reality through the dedication and hard work of a lot of people who I will forever be grateful and indebted to.”

Kenzie’s Gift focuses on delivering one on one therapy with registered mental health professionals to young people and their families, in addition to grief packs and extensive online resources. One area that has been exceptionally important to the charity is opening the conversation about grief, to raise awareness of its long-term impacts on young people and the need for the right support at the right time.

They recently launched their #DearGrief campaign which is about sharing what you would like to say to grief and the different ways we deal with grief. Everyone can be involved, no matter where they are. For when grief is shared, it feels less lonely. The charity was honoured to receive a poignant and personal letter in support of #DearGrief by HRH the Duke of Cambridge which you can read on their website: https://www.kenziesgift.com/webpages/the-duke-of-cambridges-letter/

To find out more about the work of Kenzie’s Gift, please visit: www.kenziesgift.com 
 

Registered charity number: CC21425

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kenzie's Gift on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 