Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Celebrates The Opening Of New Premises In Central Christchurch

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

This morning Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu celebrated the opening of Te Whenua Taurikura, their new premises at 518 Colombo Street, Ōtautahi. The event was attended by mana whenua Ngāi Tuāhuriri, the Hon Peeni Henare and Rino Tirikatene (MP for Te Tai Tonga), as well as iwi and community leaders from throughout the South Island.

The Hon Peeni Henare, Minister for Whānau Ora, opened the formalities with a speech acknowledging the foresight behind the commissioning agency’s decision to move to a more central location. “I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to see your new premises, I’m excited to feel the energy from all of the kaimahi here who now have a place that serves their people,” said Minister Henare. “Whānau are at the heart of Whānau Ora, and this particular whare is now at the centre of your whānau.”

In his kōrero, the Minister addressed his colleagues at Parliament to remind them of the importance of Whānau Ora, saying: “It isn’t a coincidence that at the recent State Opening of Parliament, the Governor-General talked about Whānau Ora. That has never been heard of before. Tirohia mai ki te kaupapa nei – look to this kaupapa. Whānau Ora is the framework that best serves our people, and the people who do that mahi are sitting in this room today.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Pouārahi Helen Leahy explained that the decision to relocate from their former premises at 10 Show Place was driven both by the growth of their team and their desire to be more accessible to whānau.

“We moved here deliberately to be close to main arterial routes, the bus exchange, and educational institutions here in the CBD,” Ms Leahy said. “This place will be our sanctuary, where we can restore and revitalise, regroup and grow. It will also be a site to host wānanga and workshops, nurturing creativity, imagination and innovation. It will be our space – Te Whenua Taurikura.”

Ms Leahy thanked everyone who made this morning’s event such a success: “We are so grateful to all of you who have travelled to be here today. We are thrilled to have Minister Henare here to distinguish this opening with his presence, and indebted to Ngāi Tūāhuriri for their leadership and generosity in opening the way for this new space.”

Te Whenua Taurikura will be occupied by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, Māui Studios, Ariki Creative, Ihi Research, Kaha Education, NAIA and He Toki ki te Mahi.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 