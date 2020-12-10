Rotorua Tourist Attractions Launch Gift Voucher Initiative

Rotorua Tourist Attractions Launch an Innovative Gift Voucher Initiative

Travellers can now create their own Rotorua experience or gift one on Rotorua tourist attractions NZ, a click and go voucher system powered by STAAH.

Rotorua tourism operators have come together in an initiative to promote their region collectively – rotoruatouristattractions.nz. Spearheaded by Mike and Annemarie Gallagher of Arista Group of Motels, the website is designed as a click and go voucher system where users can access accommodation, activities, and eateries in Rotorua – either using the platform to create their own itinerary or gift an experience to whanau and friends.

“From adventure to tranquillity, Rotorua has it all,” says Mike Gallagher. “Unfortunately, not everyone knows about its best spots and activities – some are hidden gems. rotoruatouristattractions.nz brings together these local experiences and shows Rotorua in a different light. Who better to highlight the best sights and experiences than the locals themselves?”

“We are also marketing the experiences on the website differently – as a gift,” adds Mike. “Users are encouraged to buy a voucher for the experience/s listed on the website, gifting it to themselves or whanau and friends.”

He adds that by pitching the experiences as a gift, voucher sales are expected to increase, providing businesses with much-needed cash flow to get through this current pandemic. For users, it is an opportunity to experience Rotorua at their own pace.

rotoruatouristattractions.nz is powered by STAAH’s industry-leading cloud-based gift voucher management technology. A ready-to-use and completely customizable e-shop, STAAH Voucher Engine is designed with a user-first approach for both the front and back-end. It can be plugged into an existing website and presents an opportunity for business to hack their revenue growth.

“The pandemic has certainly rewired consumer preferences as they seek out local experiences,” says Edwin Saldanha, Regional Manager – Oceania and Head of Marketing, STAAH Ltd. “Gift vouchers are a way for operators to monetize this preference and build a much-needed revenue stream that brings in an instant cash injection.”

Gallagher said “The STAAH team have done an incredible job of customising the GIFT voucher software to meet the Tourism’s requirements. All suppliers have access to their own tool kit to manage their own packages. This has been key”

Over 70 packages of local activities, accommodation and restaurants are already featured on the site with many others showing interest. Participating businesses pay a commission on bookings generated through this platform with the funds generated being used to deliver a strong marketing plan.

“We’ll be promoting the website through mainstream media and direct marketing to New Zealanders looking to do something new,” says Gallagher.

“Longer term, we hope to build a platform Kiwis keep returning to as they find their new in our region. In the shorter term, a more tactical offering tied in with Christmas and the summer season is expected to get bookings up.”

Visit www.rotoruatouristattractions.nz to see the exciting voucher deals.

#dontbystuffbuyanexperience #easychristmasshopping

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000+ partner properties in more than 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and UK.





© Scoop Media

