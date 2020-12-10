Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Regional Public Health Service Advises Care Following School Fire

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Auckland Regional Public Health Service

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is advising members of the public to take care if they are in the vicinity of Ponsonby Intermediate School where Tuesday’s fire occurred.

The blaze occurred in a building that had asbestos in its roof, with the fire and weather conditions spreading some debris up to 100 metres along one of the neighbouring roads, Sheehan Street.

ARPHS Medical Officer of Health Dr Denise Barnfather says any risk is very low and a number of measures have already been taken to protect people’s health.

"The Ministry of Education has taken steps to ensure the school site is safe and is arranging for appropriate demolition and removal of the building’s remains," she says. "Contractors have also removed debris from the street and footpaths and the road is being flushed."

Dr Barnfather says that while asbestos is known to have damaging health effects, this occurs only after high level exposure over long periods of time. She says that as the fire was a one-off incident, and the asbestos fibres are contained within the roofing material, the public health risk is considered very low.

"But if you pass through that neighbourhood, particularly if you are walking with pets or children, it’s important to be vigilant for any debris that may have come from the fire.

"Our advice, if you find any material you think may be asbestos, is to ensure that children and pets don’t pick it up, and to call Council to dispose of it appropriately."

The Council number to call is 09 301 0101.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has already provided public health advice to local residents in the Sheehan Street area who were downwind of, and most affected by, Tuesday’s fire.

Additional information provided to local residents

Clean away residue from the smoke and dust by doing the following:

-Wearing a disposable mask (over nose and mouth) and gloves when cleaning up

-Damping down horizontal surfaces with a hose

-Wiping internal windowsills with a damp cloth

-Wiping carpets, if affected, with a damp cloth instead of vacuuming

-Disposing of any cleaning cloths/materials used in a sealed plastic bag, and then in another sealed plastic bag, for disposal with other household waste.

-Washing your hands and any dusty clothes thoroughly afterwards

-Rewashing any clothes that smell of smoke from being on an outside clothes line

-Leaving footwear outside of your home

-Bagging and binning the clippings from the first lawn-mow after the fire, if you have grass at your property.

More information about asbestos is also available here:

https://www.arphs.health.nz/public-health-topics/healthy-environments/asbestos/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Regional Public Health Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 