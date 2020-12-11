Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Latest Controlled Purchase Operations Brings Further Sales

Friday, 11 December 2020, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland DHB and NZ Police recently conducted four Controlled Purchase Operations at licensed premises throughout Northland with mixed results.

During the four operations, the underage volunteers aged 16 and 17 years attempted to purchase alcohol from 53 Off-licensed premises in Whangarei, Kaipara, Mid North and the greater Bay of Islands areas. While there were NO sales in the Whangarei and Kaipara areas, TWO sales were made to the underage volunteers in the Mid North and greater Bay of Islands area.

Constable Rasau KALIVATI, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kerikeri Police said, “Two sales are disappointing and particularly so, given that we are now in the lead up to the festive season and we all know the fallout from youth accessing alcohol is well documented. As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to youth. It is also timely that we remind the public that it is also illegal to supply alcohol to anyone under 18 years of age unless:

  • The person supplying the alcohol is the parent or legal guardian, and the alcohol is supplied in a ‘responsible manner’
  • The person supplying alcohol has the express consent of the parent or legal guardian, and the alcohol is supplied in a ‘responsible manner’
  • Express consent cannot be given for consumption of alcohol in a public place
  • Notes from parents are not acceptable in public places
  • Any youth under the age of 18 consuming alcohol in a public place must have their parents/legal guardians with them.

A ‘responsible manner’ means that there is close supervision, the provision of food and a choice of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks and safe transport options are in place.

“The result for both Whangarei and Kaipara is a very positive result for these regions,” said Sergeant Tai PATRICK, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kaipara/Whangarei Police.

“It is pleasing to see that licensed premises in both areas are checking for identification. All premises tested had sound training systems in place which demonstrates they are responsible holders of an alcohol licence. Although the results reflect Off licensed premises, this does not mean On licensed premises are immune to the same testing in the future.”

Police are following up with those premises that sold alcohol to the volunteer.

Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to test compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 to limit sales of alcohol to minors.

Operation statistics:

Off Licensed premises: 53 attempts from 53 premises resulted in TWO SALES

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 