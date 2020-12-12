Fatal Crash - Geddes Terrace, Avondale - Auckland City
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 6:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 December
Police this afternoon
attended a two-vehicle crash on Geddes Terrace,
Avondale.
Police were called to the location at around
4.45pm.
Sadly a person died at the scene.
At
this stage we believe the person has suffered a medical
event.
The road was closed but has now
reopened.
