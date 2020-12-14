Road Reopens - SH8, Roxburgh - Southern
13 December
The road has reopened following an earlier crash on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh.
For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>
National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle
National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>
RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand
Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>
RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report
The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>
RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield
New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>
Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>
Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated
'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>