C&R Selects Malcolm Turner As Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Candidate

Long-time local and community advocate Malcolm Turner will stand as the Communities and Residents (C&R) local board candidate for the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu by-election.

“I’m humbled to have the chance to represent and serve the community I deeply love and am looking forward to putting the locals of Māngere Bridge, Māngere, Favona and Ōtāhuhu first when it comes to decisions affecting them.

“Māngere-Ōtāhuhu is experiencing rapid growth. We need now more than ever a strong voice who will fight to keep Auckland Transport responsive, for our fair share of funding, to cut wasteful spending, and to create confidence for businesses to invest locally."

A family-man and father of two, Mr Turner has lived in Māngere Bridge for over 20 years. He is an active member of the Mangere Bridge Community Patrols, the Onehunga-Mangere United Sports Club, the Mangere Bridge Resident and Ratepayers Assoc., and attends Mangere Bridge Baptist. In 2013, he successfully started the Mangere Bridge Community Noticeboard which now has over 8000 members.

C&R is the most experienced political group in Auckland local government. An organisation whose values include careful and smart spending of ratepayer money, putting local residents at the heart of decision-making and supporting growth at an affordable pace. C&R will keep Auckland moving by placing much greater scrutiny on Auckland Transport.

