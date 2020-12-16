Update: Serious Crash - Depot Road,View Hill, Waimakariri - Canterbury
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are now in place as a result of the serious
crash on Depot Road, View Hill, Waimakariri District (
between Harmans Gorge Road and Watsons Reserve
Road).
The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at
about 1.50pm.
Initial indications are that two people
have sustained serious injuries as a
result.
Waimakariri Gorge Bridge remains
open.
Updates will be provided when
available.
