Update: Serious Crash - Depot Road,View Hill, Waimakariri - Canterbury

Diversions are now in place as a result of the serious crash on Depot Road, View Hill, Waimakariri District ( between Harmans Gorge Road and Watsons Reserve Road).

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about 1.50pm.

Initial indications are that two people have sustained serious injuries as a result.

Waimakariri Gorge Bridge remains open.

Updates will be provided when available.

