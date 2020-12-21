Canterbury Mayoral Forum Three Waters Service Delivery Review: Appointment Of Successful Tenderer

The Mayoral Forum has appointed consultants PwC, supported by Aurecon, to undertake a three waters service delivery review for Canterbury, following a robust procurement process.

The review is being undertaken in partnership with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, and will provide councils and mana whenua with a clear understanding of the Three Waters assets within the region, and the options

available for service delivery and funding arrangements. It is a key part of the region’s preparations to ensure a strong voice for Canterbury in the Government-led three waters reform programme.

“Mayoral Forum members were pleased to note that PwC’s tender demonstrated a sound level of understanding of not just the issues facing Canterbury, but also the Ngāi Tahu Settlement Act 1998 and its implications for water and other resources. Both matters are important to the Forum and Ngāi Tahu as project partners”, noted Mayor Sam Broughton, Chair of the Mayoral Forum.

With the tendering process now complete, the Canterbury Mayoral Forum looks forward to this important piece of work getting under way. The implications of the reform programme are significant, and the Mayoral Forum wishes to ensure Canterbury councils are well-prepared to engage with central government effectively.

“This important piece of work will ensure Canterbury councils are in the strongest possible position when determining the future of water infrastructure in our region”, said Mayor Broughton.

The outcome of PwC’s review is due to be considered by the Canterbury Mayoral Forum and Ngāi Tahu in March 2021.

