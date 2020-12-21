Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury Mayoral Forum Three Waters Service Delivery Review: Appointment Of Successful Tenderer

Monday, 21 December 2020, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Mayoral Forum

The Mayoral Forum has appointed consultants PwC, supported by Aurecon, to undertake a three waters service delivery review for Canterbury, following a robust procurement process.

The review is being undertaken in partnership with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, and will provide councils and mana whenua with a clear understanding of the Three Waters assets within the region, and the options
available for service delivery and funding arrangements. It is a key part of the region’s preparations to ensure a strong voice for Canterbury in the Government-led three waters reform programme.

“Mayoral Forum members were pleased to note that PwC’s tender demonstrated a sound level of understanding of not just the issues facing Canterbury, but also the Ngāi Tahu Settlement Act 1998 and its implications for water and other resources. Both matters are important to the Forum and Ngāi Tahu as project partners”, noted Mayor Sam Broughton, Chair of the Mayoral Forum.

With the tendering process now complete, the Canterbury Mayoral Forum looks forward to this important piece of work getting under way. The implications of the reform programme are significant, and the Mayoral Forum wishes to ensure Canterbury councils are well-prepared to engage with central government effectively.

“This important piece of work will ensure Canterbury councils are in the strongest possible position when determining the future of water infrastructure in our region”, said Mayor Broughton.

The outcome of PwC’s review is due to be considered by the Canterbury Mayoral Forum and Ngāi Tahu in March 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Mayoral Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 