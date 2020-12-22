Crash – Southern Motorway
Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 8:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently in attendance at a crash on the
Southern Motorway, north-bound near Otahuhu.
It
occurred at around 5.42am when a vehicle is reported to have
crossed two lanes suddenly causing another two cars to
collide, one of which has flipped.
The vehicle which
has crossed the two lanes has left the scene and Police are
making enquiries to locate the driver.
No one has been
seriously injured.
We have two lanes open but this is
causing delays for motorists.
Attributed to a
Police
spokesperson.
