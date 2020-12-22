Wellington City Mission Keeping Cheer Alive In A Christmas Like No Other

In a year that saw demand for food parcels skyrocket, and an increase in new people and families coming in for support, The Wellington City Mission is rounding off the year by preparing to deliver over 100 hampers across the Wellington region on Christmas eve, with the support of ASB.

In a bid to mobilise Wellingtonians to support their fellow community in need, The Mission launched its annual and refreshed Christmas campaign in October called ‘Light Up Wellington – A Christmas like no other’.

COVID-19 had both a significant and abrupt impact on service delivery. The first lockdown saw food demand increase by 400 per cent, with significant demand for support across The Mission’s services ever since.

The Mission responded quickly to the pandemic, knowing that people and families would need us now more than ever. Says Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner.

“We anticipated an increase in demand at Christmas, and as we head into 2021. The real challenge that remains for us and many others, is the need for us to continue supporting people and families over a longer period of time as they recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

“COVID has heightened the anxiety, uncertainty and loneliness that people experience, and it has created a bigger need for us to fill.

“While this will be a Christmas like no other, that shouldn’t mean that whānau and their tamariki should go without a Christmas this year.

“All hands will be on deck on Christmas eve with all our staff and volunteers gifting hampers and bringing Christmas cheer to people and families right throughout the Wellington region. This year we’re delighted to have ASB onboard with us,” Says Murray Edridge.

ASB is supporting the three City Missions this year, including The Wellington City Mission and its deliveries of Christmas hampers.

“This has been an incredibly tough year for so many people, but it has also been a year where we have seen Kiwis really come together to support one another, and some amazing work by charities helping to look after those in our communities who need it most.

We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the Wellington City Mission to provide hampers for those in need. Everyone deserves to have a good meal at Christmas and to share the day with those closest to them.” Says Vittoria Short, ASB Chief Executive.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

