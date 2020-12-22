Eleven Candidates To Stand In City By-election

Eleven nominations have been received for the by-election for one Councillor for the Palmerston North City Council. Nominations closed at noon today.

The candidates are:

Andy Asquith

Darroch Ball

Ross Barber

James Candish

Orphee Mickalad

Nikita Skipper

Sarah Spillane

Stefan Speller

Vanessa Rozenberg

Nathan Wilson

William Wood

Mayor Grant Smith says, “I’m delighted we have eleven people keen to add further representation for our community around the Council table. I wish them well with their campaign.”

Voting papers will be mailed roll between 26 and 31 January 2021to everyone on the electoral. Every eligible person in a household can enrol and post their individual vote.

Voting papers must be posted in DX boxes around the City by 12noon on Wednesday 17 February 2021. Details of the locations of these boxes will be shared closer to the election period.

Results will be declared on Council’s website on Monday 22 February.

Council’s website has further information regarding the election, including information in 16 languages.

Ends

© Scoop Media

