Crash - State Highway 73, West Melton - Canterbury
Tuesday, 29 December 2020, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place following a three-car crash on
State Highway 73, near the intersection with Sandy Knolls
Road, in West Melton.
The crash occurred about
2.45pm.
Three people have been injured, one
seriously.
There are significant delays and motorists
are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if
possible.
