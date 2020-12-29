Police Seek Public's Help In Karori Homicide Investigation

Police are seeking the public’s help in relation to Operation Skyline, the homicide investigation into the death of Rau Tongia.

Police believe Rau died at around 4:30am on Sunday 20 December at a Percy Dyett Drive property.

We were notified at 8:30am that he had been found deceased.

As a part of the investigation, a vehicle of interest, a silver Nissan Dualis SUV registration number MTG725 was identified and located by Police.

The owner of the vehicle has been spoken to by Police.

At around the time of Rau's death, this vehicle along with possibly a dark coloured small hatchback type car were seen leaving Percy Dyett Drive.

A short time later, both vehicles were captured on CCTV in the Karori Central Business District (CBD) on Karori Road heading towards Wellington city.

The investigation team would like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to both vehicles which were driving in convoy on Karori Road at around 4:44am.

Anyone who was driving in this area, or the greater Wellington city area between 4am – 6am on Sunday 20 December who has dashcam footage and may have driven past these vehicles is urged to contact the investigation team.

Information can be passed on to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 201220/8063.

You can also pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur

