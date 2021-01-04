Update On Dunedin Flooding Situation

7pm, Sunday, 3 January 2021

The worst of the weather now appears to have passed, and no further significant rain is forecast. However, Dunedin City Council staff will remain on standby overnight for any issues which arise.

Power has now been restored to the Middlemarch area, after it was cut about 2.30pm today. The DCC now also has an emergency generator onsite for the Middlemarch sewerage scheme should any further power cuts occur. Residents can now resume flushing their toilets.

Flooding and wastewater surcharges affected Middlemarch over the weekend and residents are being advised not to drink water from bores unless they treat the water with a filter or similar, as it is likely to be contaminated. A water tanker is available at the Strath Taieri Community Hall for anyone wanting clean drinking water.

Volunteers have now been stood down from sandbagging stations, however some filled sandbags remain available at the Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark, Victoria Road, St Kilda; the Mosgiel Memorial Park, Gordon Road, Mosgiel; and at the Strath Taieri Community Hall in Middlemarch. We thank volunteers for their efforts.

Contractors have been busy today with preventative cleaning and clearing flood debris throughout the city, and the clean-up efforts will continue tomorrow.

Motorists should continue to take care and drive to conditions. Some local roads – mostly in rural areas – remain closed due to flooding. A list of local road closures is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/road-conditions.

Meanwhile, all Whare Flat Folk Festival-goers were able to safely leave the site this afternoon.

