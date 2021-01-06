Parklands Road / Roto O Rangi Road, Te Awamutu - Waikato

One person has died following a single vehicle crash near Te Awamutu.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Parklands Road and Roto O Rangi Road at around 2:37am.

The sole occupant died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

