Parklands Road / Roto O Rangi Road, Te Awamutu - Waikato
Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash near
Te Awamutu.
Emergency services were alerted to the
crash at the intersection of Parklands Road and Roto O Rangi
Road at around 2:37am.
The sole occupant died at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
advised to avoid the area if
possible.
