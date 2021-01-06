Serious Crash Blocking SH2, Waihi - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH2 in Waihi.

Police received a report of the two-car crash around 9:20am, which occurred near the intersection of Dean Crescent.

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are currently in place at Victoria Street and Waitawheta Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

