Update - Homicide Investigation, Papanui

Police have charged a 55-year-old woman with murder in relation to the body of a man found today at a Main North Road property.

She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

A post-mortem and formal identification process will be carried out tomorrow.

A scene examination will continue for a number of days and a scene guard will remain at the property while this occurs.

Police would like to hear from anybody who has had contact with or visited the occupants of 139a Main North Rd, Papanui, since Christmas day.

Please call 105 and ask for your details to be passed to the Operation Leaf team.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to reiterate that we believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the safety of the wider community.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.

