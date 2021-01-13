Update - Homicide Investigation, Papanui
Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a 55-year-old woman with murder in
relation to the body of a man found today at a Main North
Road property.
She is due to appear in the
Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
A post-mortem
and formal identification process will be carried out
tomorrow.
A scene examination will continue for a
number of days and a scene guard will remain at the property
while this occurs.
Police would like to hear from
anybody who has had contact with or visited the occupants of
139a Main North Rd, Papanui, since Christmas
day.
Please call 105 and ask for your details to be
passed to the Operation Leaf team.
You can also give
information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
Police would like to reiterate that we believe
this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for
the safety of the wider community.
As the matter is
now before the courts, Police will not be commenting
further.
