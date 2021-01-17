Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Smelt Decline Crisis Mirrored Other Side Of World

Sunday, 17 January 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers

A drastic decline in an important native fish in New Zealand has been matched by a similar decline in a similar species in the USA.

On the east coast of the South Island Stokell’s smelt is the species of the rivers of the Canterbury coastline, which until relatively recently, occurred in huge numbers from about Canterbury’s Waiau River south to North Otago's Waitaki River.

However depletion of river flows due to irrigation in rivers such as the Rangitata, Ashburton, and Rakaia Rivers where the smelt was most abundant, has seen a drastic decline in numbers, says Dr Peter Trolove, president NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers.

Meanwhile in the USA for the third successive year the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found zero Delta smelt in the agency’s 2020 Fall Midwater Trawl Survey throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The 2- to 3-inch-long Delta smelt is an indicator species that reveals the overall health of the San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary. Once the most abundant fish in the entire estuary, numbering in the millions, it is on the verge of extinction in the wild.

Dr Trolove says New Zealand’s Stokell’s Smelt is in a similar endangered position. The species is an important element in the food chain web that involves native sea birds, native fish and sea run trout.

“If the Stokell Smelt go extinct, the species that feed on the smelt have the potential to go extinct as well. It’s like a red light – you have to stop or there will be a crash,” he says.

The NZ smelt only live for 1-2 years so a single season of failed breeding success could spell disaster. Spawning adults are 65 mm or more long, and have a distinct cucumber aroma similar to its Northern Hemisphere counterparts.

Dr Trolove’s concern was heightened by the complacent attitude of the Department of Conservation, when he referred the crisis to the Minister of Conservation and staff at DOC’s Canterbury office.

"It would be most accurate to state that the trends in the abundance of Stokell’s is not presently known by New Zealand’s regulatory authorities (Ecan), the Department of Conservation, (DOC is the government department charged with conserving native fish), and NZ scientists, although anecdotal angler reports from locals who reside at the Rangitata and Rakaia river mouths show alarm and despair at the dramatic decline in this cornerstone species,” says Dr Trolove.

Stokell’s smelt (Stokellia anisodon or Retropina anisodon) share many physical and biological similarities with their Norther Hemisphere counterpart the Delta smelt (Hypomesus transpacificus) Both species of smelt are on the endangered species list. While there are sufficient physical differences between these smelt to warrant a different taxonomical classification, the range or ecological niche they occupy, their size, and life cycles are virtually identical.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 