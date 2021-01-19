Name Release: Makikihi Fatal Crash
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died as
a result of a single-vehicle crash near Makikihi on 17
January.
She was Emma Louise Little, 31, of Highfield,
Timaru.
We would like to extend our sympathies to her
family and friends at this time.
Her death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
