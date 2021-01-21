Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Travel Period Extended For Waimakariri’s New Direct Buses

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury is offering another week of free travel on its new direct bus services from Waimakariri to central Christchurch.

Transport portfolio lead Councillor Phil Clearwater said that more people are returning to work next week and eager to try out the new 91 Rangiora – City direct and 92 Kaiapoi – City direct bus services.

“We’ve had excellent feedback from the community, with people particularly enjoying the extra ‘me time’ gained on their journey to and from the city.

“We know that many are still in different routines at this time of year, so we’re taking the opportunity to extend our free travel offer until Friday 29th January.

“People returning from their holidays next week can now also enjoy this great opportunity to try the new services for free,” says Cr Clearwater.

Fast and direct services, supported by Park & Ride facilities

The 91 Rangiora – City direct and 92 Kaiapoi – City direct pick up from the Park & Ride locations, and drop off at key hubs within central Christchurch, with no stopping along the way. The afternoon return service is the same.

Each service runs Monday to Friday, with four trips in the morning to the central city, and five afternoon trips back to the Park & Rides.

The Park & Ride facilities provide between 40–100 carparks with lighting, security cameras and facilities for secure bike storage. Parking is free. Learn more about the Park & Ride facilities.

More information

The free travel is on the 91 and 92 services only, from Monday 11 to Friday 29 January inclusive. Normal Metro fares apply on all other services, including the other routes in the Waimakariri district: 1 Rangiora to Cashmere, 95 Pegasus/Waikuku to City and 97 Pegasus to Rangiora.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
