Crash, Paremata - Wellington

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on SH58, Paremata, involving a car and a cyclist.

Police were called about 12.55pm.

Initial reports suggest the cyclist may have serious injuries.

The road is currently closed between SH1 and Postgate Drive, and diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

