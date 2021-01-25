Paakiwaha, A Weekly Current Affairs Programme From A Māori Perspective

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show, Hon Willie Jackson joins Dale to discuss the government's aspirations for Māori heading into 2021 and the challenges he'll face related to the Māori Affairs portfolio.

In the wake of controversial Oranga Tamariki CEO Grainne Moss' resignation, Lady Tureiti Moxon answers the question - what now? She says Māori can do a better job taking care of their own children but are they prepared?

Chair of Te Puea Marae Huri Dennis breaks down the government's Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 and what that means for whanau Māori struggling to buy into the market.

Dame Claudia Orange discusses the release of her new book.

Dale talks to former Labour Minister and Rātana Āpotoro Mita Ririnui about calls for the church to cut ties with the Labour Party.

Awa FM station manager Whetu Fala gives an overview of this year's Rātana celebrations.

Māori trade expert Chris Karamea Insley discusses what a Biden presidency means for trade with New Zealand.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

