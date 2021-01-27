Rotorua / Climate Change

“2021 will be a pivotal year for the world to tackle the climate change crisis” said Mr Eugene Berryman-Kamp, Chairman of the newly formed Rotorua Climate Action Forum.

“If we don’t take firm action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly we will face catastrophic consequences globally” he said.

“Last year was one of the hottest years ever recorded according to internationally respected agencies such as NASA and the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) that monitor global temperatures. 2020 is another marker in a clear trend that displays unquestionably the dangerous impact of human activity on our planet. The scientific evidence, coupled with our own experiences of more severe weather events, tells us the time to act is now” he said.

“We have established the Rotorua Climate Action Forum as a vehicle for ordinary citizens to grow their understanding of climate change, to network with like-minded people and to support our elected officials to use all levers within their control to make a difference before it’s too late” he said.

“We welcome the announcement of a climate emergency by the government, the release of the draft Rotorua Climate Action Strategy by the Rotorua Lakes Council and the upcoming Climate Commission Report to be released next week. We look forward to working within our community to support real action to make a difference ” he said.

“New Zealand has a reputation of punching above its weight and we have a unique opportunity to not only address climate change issues locally and nationally, but to influence policy internationally” he said.

Background

The Rotorua Climate Action Forum is a non-partisan group of people from diverse backgrounds who are committed to climate change mitigation and adaptation. The forum will achieve its’ objectives through information dissemination, networking, influencing decision-makers and supporting initiatives that build resilience and enable communities to adapt to climate change. The science is irrefutable. Climate change is here and we need to act now.

