Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Giving Effect To Te Titiri O Waitangi Through Mana Whenua Representation Highlighted In GIFT Year 4 Annual Report

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Foundation North

A report released today by GIFT, the Foundation North initiative, has learnings for how communities and agencies can approach healing the Hauraki Gulf.

After 4 years of the initiative, which seeks to support entrepreneurs and innovators to test, scale and create new systems to restore the mauri of Tīkapa Moana/Te Moana-nui-ā-Toi (the Hauraki Gulf), findings will be of interest to Gulf stakeholders including:

  • A growing desire to give effect to Te Titiri o Waitangi through Mana Whenua representation, engagement and co-governance, which is a significant system change.
  • Many factors affect the type and level of participation of Māori in their role as Kaitiaki, which prevent Kaitiaki from having meaningful, timely and equitable input into systems and processes that impact Māori, often reducing their effectiveness and value. Factors include poor consultation and engagement processes, limited participation and representation, inequitable decision-making rights, overstretched capability and capacity, and under-resourcing of hapū/iwi to effectively participate (e.g. pre-Treaty settlement requirements create capacity issues for Māori by overloading them with Crown-imposed tasks and deadlines).

Having mauri, which in a Te Ao Māori view, is an energy which binds and animates all things in the physical world, at the centre of GIFT’s work is bringing diversity of thought and approach, to regenerating and upholding the wellness of Tikapa Moana Te Moananui-a-Toi.

The Report also outlines GIFT funding and impact granteee stories, futher highlighting GIFT’s strategic decision to move its investment to a more holistic approach that integrates mātauranga Māori.

“This year GIFT shared learning and insights around system change in the Hauraki Gulf. GIFT grantees reported running into systemic barriers harming the mauri of moana, whenua and people,” said Peter Tynan, Foundation North Chief Executive.

“Foundation North may have been the catalyst for the G.I.F.T concept, but you will see in this report the efforts and mahi of many, many people – tangata whenua, corporates, friends and whānau, universities, scientists, entrepreneurs – and of course, our own team who have weaved each piece together in order to bring about change in the Hauraki Gulf. It is a body of work we are very proud of, and our hope is the mauri of the Gulf will be the ultimate benefactor together with the generations to come.”

In May 2020, GIFT hosted two online systems change conversations with grantees to consider potential, needs and strengths for system change in the Hauraki Gulf. Grantees were invited to a kanohi ki te kanohi session to share learning and ideas around system change.

GIFT initiated a communications stakeholder group to explore more collaborative ways of amplifying the voice of Tīkapa Moana Te Moananui-ā-Toi.

The initiative began in 2016 as a $5m fund, with additional funding of $2m (2019) and $2m (2020) approved by the Foundation North Board. It has since received 107 applications and has granted $7,208,019 over a three-level funding model.

In 2021, GIFT will continue to support whānau/hapū/Iwi to fulfil their role as kaitiaki, support bicultural ways of working to restore mauri, and advocate for ecosystem approaches that give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

To view the year 4 digital Annual Report, go to https://giftreport.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foundation North on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>

 

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 