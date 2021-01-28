Retail Expert To Share Insights At ‘Re-imagining Kāpiti’ Event

Chris Wilkinson, retail industry expert and strategist, from award winning First Retail Group, will speak at the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, ‘Re-imagining Kāpiti’ event on 11 February 2021.

Chris Wilkinson, Managing Director of First Retail Group, is a recognised thought leader, with a background in commercial strategy and consumer insight. Chris will share current and emerging trends in retail and urban centres, with a particular focus on how this relates to the Kāpiti Coast, how consumer behaviour has been changing, plus the value and importance of successful retail and hospitality to progressive communities.

“There are a number of issues with equal priority and connection. Kāpiti's big challenges are in its sprawl of retail destinations, engaging younger consumers (it's the successive audience) with the current offer and experience and spending attrition (money locals spend outside the area and online) - which continues to impact the potential of local businesses,” says Chris Wilkinson.

Monique Leith, Co-Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber is pleased to offer ‘Re-imagining Kāpiti’, an inspirational and educational, networking event for the business community.

“We look forward to insights and discussion on how we can best position Kāpiti for continued population growth and to broaden audience demographics. A regular visitor to Kāpiti, Chris is passionate about helping businesses and communities to leverage opportunities in their markets,“ says Monique Leith.

‘Re-imagining Kāpiti’ is an ideal event for anyone interested in the success of Kāpiti including retailers, hospitality, tourism and service businesses, commercial property owners and developers, economic development leaders, Council Officers and elected members.

The event will be held on February 11, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Southwards Museum. Register and purchase tickets here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

© Scoop Media

