Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Muslim Group Calls For Global Unity At Annual Convention

Saturday, 30 January 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ

• Several hundred attended the convention including Members of Parliament, dignitaries and community leaders

• “Unity Among Nations” was the main theme; the event aimed to highlight the need for unity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 500 people, including an array of prominent political, community and faith leaders, gathered at Alfriston College on Saturday 23rd January to participate in the 32nd Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand. The event featured various presentations on a variety of religious and social topics centred around the theme of “Unity Among Nations”, and provided an opportunity for dialogue on the problems faced by the world in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the guest session, several dignitaries addressed the attendees. The Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan (MP for Maungakiekie, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, Minister for Youth, and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment) said of the event:

“The theme you have chosen for today’s convention… speaks highly of your commitment to promoting mutual understanding across faiths and cultures, and global solidarity.”

MP for Mt Roskill and Minister of Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety, the Hon Michael Wood, also commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, stating:

“I want to acknowledge the leadership of the Ahmadiyya Jama’at here in New Zealand for your work – putting on this convention, the Peace Symposium that you hold every year, and everything else that you do not only to serve your own community but the causes of peace and justice here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The keynote address, delivered by Imam Mustenser Qamar, discussed the Islamic perspective on creating unity in the world and emphasised different communities and nations working together. Presenting an example of this he said:

“After the Holy Prophet Muhammad migrated to the city of Medina, he formed a covenant with the Jewish people whereby the Muslims and the Jewish citizens would live together peacefully and with a spirit of mutual sympathy, tolerance and equity. The covenant proved to be a magnificent charter of human rights and governance and ensured peace between the different communities living in Medina… freedom of belief and freedom of conscience were cornerstones of that treaty. Unity underpinned the agreement.”

The formal proceedings concluded after the addresses with a silent prayer, and the programme finished with lunch.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic and fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in Qadian, India, the movement now spans over 213 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of “Love for All, Hatred for None” is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of the community was established in 1987, and is a registered charitable organisation which strives to be an active, integrated community within New Zealand society.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 