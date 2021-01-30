Homicide Investigation, Hamilton



Please attribute to Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth:

A homicide investigation is underway following a man’s death in Hamilton.

The man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at a Mardon Road, Enderley address on 27 January.

Police were called to the incident late that evening and the man was taken to hospital.

He sadly died of his injuries yesterday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything that can assist the investigation.

If you have information that can help, please contact 105 quoting file number 210128/6037.

