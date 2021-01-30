Homicide Investigation, Hamilton
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Hamilton City Area Commander
Inspector Andrea McBeth:
A homicide investigation
is underway following a man’s death in Hamilton.
The
man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at a
Mardon Road, Enderley address on 27 January.
Police
were called to the incident late that evening and the man
was taken to hospital.
He sadly died of his injuries
yesterday.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
incident are ongoing, and Police would like to hear from
anyone who may have heard or seen anything that can assist
the investigation.
If you have information that can
help, please contact 105 quoting file number
210128/6037.
