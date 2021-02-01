Update: Search Operation, Waimakariri River
Monday, 1 February 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Police National Dive Squad is arriving this morning
to assist in the search for the swimmer missing in the
Waimakariri River.
Their search efforts will focus on
the area between the two bridges, the State Highway 1 bridge
and the Old Waimakariri
bridge.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more