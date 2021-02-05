Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Beautification Trust’s Eye On Nature Environmental Education Days Released

Friday, 5 February 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: The Beautification Trust

Eye on Nature environmental education days are for schools and whānau to explore nature and promote sustainable practices and make the right choices for change, for the greater good for all.

The programme includes South and East Auckland schools attending School Days from 22 to 25 March 2021, and a FREE Whānau Day open to the public on Saturday 27 March 2021.

Eye on Nature school days, see approximately 1,500 students attend these education days at the Auckland Botanic Gardens. Through this platform, tamariki spend their time with passionate educators from leading environmental organisations, who guide them through a series of eco activities. Experiential and action-based interactions encourage tamariki to see the world from a more sustainable angle and offer opportunities to reflect on their mental & emotional wellbeing, in relation to being in nature.

The free Whānau Day on Saturday 27 March 2021 presents a myriad of events and activities to entertain and educate whanau. The aim of the Family Day is to wrap up the learning of the School Days and engage parents and the wider community and includes a nature trail, food and a photo exhibition.

NZ has a unique biodiversity – let’s look after it. We all need to look to the future and learn how we can help protect our wonderful native flora and fauna. The theme for 2021 is; From the Mountains to the Sea WATER IS LIFE

Mai nga maunga ki te moana, ko te wai te oranga.

Environmental organisations from around New Zealand are partnering with the Beautification Trust to host this event, with support from the six Auckland Southern Local Boards and Auckland Botanic Gardens.

Where: Auckland Botanic Gardens, Manurewa, Auckland (Entry via Everglade Drive).

When: Saturday 27 March 2021

Timings: 10AM – 4PM

Facebook event

