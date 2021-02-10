Watch Out For Romance Scams This Valentine’s Day – Information From NortonLifeLock
What is a romance scam?
A romance scam, also known as an online dating scam, is when a person is tricked into believing they’re in a romantic relationship with someone they met online. In fact, their “other half” is a cybercriminal using a fake identity to gain enough of their victim’s trust to ask — or blackmail — them for money.
Often, the advances start on dating sites or apps. But they’ve increasingly begun on social media, too.
Warning signs: Lies romance scammers tell
- They’re far, far away
- Their profile seems too good to be true
- The relationship moves fast
- They break promises to visit
- They claim they need money
- They ask for specific payment methods
10 tips to avoid romance scammers and protect yourself
- Be aware of the warning signs
- Evaluate your online presence
- Approach online relationships slowly
- Set up a phone or video chat early
- Don’t send compromising pictures
- Do your own snooping, like a reverse image search
- Never pay someone you haven’t met, especially someone online
- If they ask for help, refer them elsewhere
- Ask someone you trust for a second opinion
- Stop communicating and report the incident
References
1. https://www.netsafe.org.nz/romance-scams/