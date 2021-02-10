Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watch Out For Romance Scams This Valentine’s Day – Information From NortonLifeLock

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: NortonLifeLock

What is a romance scam?

A romance scam, also known as an online dating scam, is when a person is tricked into believing they’re in a romantic relationship with someone they met online. In fact, their “other half” is a cybercriminal using a fake identity to gain enough of their victim’s trust to ask — or blackmail — them for money.

Often, the advances start on dating sites or apps. But they’ve increasingly begun on social media, too.

Warning signs: Lies romance scammers tell

  1. They’re far, far away
  2. Their profile seems too good to be true
  3. The relationship moves fast
  4. They break promises to visit
  5. They claim they need money
  6. They ask for specific payment methods

10 tips to avoid romance scammers and protect yourself

  1. Be aware of the warning signs
  2. Evaluate your online presence
  3. Approach online relationships slowly
  4. Set up a phone or video chat early
  5. Don’t send compromising pictures
  6. Do your own snooping, like a reverse image search
  7. Never pay someone you haven’t met, especially someone online
  8. If they ask for help, refer them elsewhere
  9. Ask someone you trust for a second opinion
  10. Stop communicating and report the incident

References

1. https://www.netsafe.org.nz/romance-scams/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NortonLifeLock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 