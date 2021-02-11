National Advisory: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled
Thursday, 11 February 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency
The National Advisory issued following the magnitude 7.7
earthquake near SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS at 2021-02-11
2:20 AM New Zealand Daylight Time is cancelled.
Based
on the most recent modelling and decreasing tsunami
amplitudes at North Cape, Great Barrier Island and the East
Cape, the tsunami threat has passed for New Zealand. There
could still be large unexpected currents and the public are
advised to continue to take precautions in coastal zones for
the rest of
today.
