Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fullers360 Steps Up To Provide Essential Service Transport To Aucklanders

Monday, 15 February 2021, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Fullers360

Waiheke Island and Devonport services continue with alternative timetables

Fullers360 will continue to provide essential ferry services for Waiheke Island and Devonport, with ferry timetables reverting to the previous reduced alternative timetables with Auckland under alert level 3 restrictions. The move will ensure a resilient and regular service is provided for those who need it to travel for essential reasons.

These measures will be in place effective from the first sailing on Tuesday, 16 February, and throughout alert level 3, and will be monitored and reviewed regularly based on passenger volumes and based on updates from the Government with regards to future travel restrictions.

Fullers360 Chief Executive Officer Mike Horne says the Auckland ferry operator recognises the critical role it plays in helping transport essential service passengers during this time, and in providing access to and from Waiheke Island, Auckland’s largest suburb.

Following Auckland moving into alert level 3, and transport being restricted to essential travel only, Mr Horne reports there has already been a significant drop in passenger numbers.

“Across our peak morning services this morning we’ve immediately seen a 90 per cent drop in passenger numbers across the Devonport and Waiheke services. The significant drop in volume is a good indication of high levels of compliance on our services, and it is pleasing to see these communities following the Government guidance around essential travel only messages.

This will be the third time we have provided an essential service under alert level 3 restrictions, and each time we must strike the right balance of providing a regular and resilient service for our customers, whilst also following the Government guidelines. We see reverting our Waiheke and Devonport services to an essential service timetable as striking this balance, based on what we learned from past lockdowns.

We acknowledge our services are imperative for the Waiheke community to travel to and from Auckland in particular, and we will continue to coordinate with Auckland Transport, Waiheke Local Board and other key stakeholders to ensure any major updates are clearly communicated to our customers.”

Fullers360 will be providing an hourly frequency for both Devonport and Waiheke communities while Auckland is at alert level 3. While the sailings will be reduced, there will be adequate frequency to support essential workers and those seeking essential transport. Sailing timetables and travel alerts are kept up to date for customers to access on the Fullers360 website and MyFerry app.

“The alternative alert level 3 timetable in place will give our crew the best opportunity to keep safe while also providing adequate frequency and certainty for those who need to require Fullers360 services for essential travel,” says Mr Horne.

Travelling on Fullers360 services is restricted to essential travel only, however like all public transport services during this time, Fullers360 ferry services are available to those travelling to work in essential services, for medical reasons, to access essential services and to access education providers and safe workplaces.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne asks all passengers to play their part, wear a mask, scan the QR codes to record your travel, and only use public transport if necessary, to travel for essential work or services.

In previous alert level 3 settings during 2020, Fullers360 provided an essential service to the Waiheke and Devonport communities on a reduced timetable, in a move to keep these communities connected to the Auckland CBD.

Increasing efforts to keep passengers and crew safe, effective immediately, Fullers360 has made the decision to close its onboard cafés to food and beverage sales while Auckland is under alert level 3 restrictions.

Fullers360 will continue to transport essential items and support St. John with its emergency care transport to Waiheke Island.

“Safety is always our top priority and we have a range of measures in place to ensure those who travel with us feel safe. Our safety measures include the closure of onboard cafes to food and beverage, as well as the increased cleaning, routine fogging of our vessels which will occur again this week, physical distancing onboard and our crew who are following the Government guidelines so expertly and will be wearing a mask onboard services,” says Horne.

For more information on essential travel at alert level 3 and COVID-19, please head to www.covid19.co.nz and for the Devonport and Waiheke alternative essential service timetables please visit: https://www.fullers.co.nz/covid-19

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fullers360 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 