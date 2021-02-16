C&R Farewells Benjamin Lee From The Albert-Eden Local Board

Communities and Residents (C&R) has today acknowledged the resignation of Albert-Eden Local Board member Benjamin Lee.

Mr Lee has resigned from his position effective immediately, having indicated his decision to move overseas to support family.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to C&R, my Albert-Eden Local Board colleagues, and our tight-knit local communities who put their trust in me over the last four and a half years.

"I've been proud to work alongside the strong and capable C&R team who have fought for a financially-sustainable Eden Park, facilitated the development of a new Business Association in Greenwoods Corner, Epsom, initiated the Shade and Shelter Project for our local playgrounds in Epsom and Mt Eden, and pushed for Resident Parking Schemes in Mt Eden, Kingsland, and soon Greenlane," says Mr Lee.

"Ben has served our community well and his input on the local board will be missed. Our team looks forward to continuing the strong work we're championing for our locals," says C&R Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Chair Lee Corrick.

As the next triennial local elections in October 2022 are more than 12 months away, a by-election is required.

C&R nominations officially open today for a local board candidate to stand in the Albert-Eden, Maungawhau subdivision, by-election 2021.

If you are over the age of 18, a member of C&R, a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll, your nomination is welcome.

Nominations close 5pm, Tuesday 2 March 2021. For a nomination form, please email info@c-r.org.nz

