Auckland Pride Implements Alert Level Two Plan For The Remainder Of The Week, No Decision Made On March And Party

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Auckland Pride

Following this afternoon’s announcement from the Government that Auckland is moving down to Alert Level Two at 11:59pm tonight, Auckland Pride is implementing its Alert Level Two Plan until Monday at 11:59pm. This will be in place until we receive further advice from the Government around Alert Level Settings.

At this time we are able to confirm the plans of our 56 events that were scheduled to take place this week between Thursday 18th and Monday 22nd of February. A list of these updates is provided below.

Auckland Pride will make a decision on Monday the 22nd about whether or not to proceed with the Auckland Pride March and Pride Party - currently scheduled for the 27th.

“While Alert Level Two for a few more days means changing 56 events in the Auckland Pride Festival, we’re encouraged by the Government’s response that could indicate we’re able to go ahead with the Pride March and Pride Party on the 27th.” says Director of Pride Max Tweedie. “We continue to have confidence in the Government’s response, and will be closely following their advice. Pride will still go ahead, and we are looking forward to delivering these events for our community.”

Alert Level Two means changing the nature of events to accommodate social distancing, mask wearing, and limiting the number of attendees in a room to a maximum of 100. It can also mean moving events online where possible, postponing them to a later date, or cancelling them. Updates can be found below for events until Monday the 22nd of February:

Events that will continue with Alert Level Two Restrictions enforced (16 Total):

  • Not as simple as it sounds (18-20 Feb)
  • Let’s Get Loco (18-20 Feb)
  • Sex Positive (18 Feb)
  • Gynaecology: A Queer Discussion (21 Feb)
  • Drinks & Pride Film (19 Feb)
  • Dragvine (19 Feb)
  • The Laramie Project (DATE CHANGE: 20-27 Feb)
  • Whānau Drop Ins, free art making at the Gallery (20,21 Feb)
  • Circle of love (21 Feb)
  • Rainbow Stairs (Until the 28th of Feb)
  • Luca Nicholas and Paul Johns exhibitions at Visions (until the 13th of March)
  • Let Me Be Queer, Reflections of Pride, Retro Hero exhibitions (until the 20th of Feb) - at Studio One Toi Tū

Events that will take place online (3 Total):

  • ICONS 2021 (until the 28th of Feb)
  • PROLOGVE: Chapter Two (20 Feb)
  • Yoga In The Dark (18 Feb)

Events that have been postponed (26 Total):

  • Code Switch (18 Feb)
  • Agenda Zine Launch (18 Feb)
  • Proud Centres Bingo (18 Feb)
  • IMAN Ball (19 Feb)
  • Rainbow Night Market (19 Feb)
  • Fundraiser Flash Tattoo (19 Feb)
  • Inclusive Schools Together (20 Feb) - postponed until 13 March
  • Coco Cabana Tropicana (20 Feb)
  • GALS at the Gallery (20 Feb)
  • China Pride Gala (20 Feb)
  • Self Explore (20 Feb)
  • Embroidery for Crafty Queers (20 Feb)
  • Flag Making Workshop (20 Feb)
  • Homo House (20 Feb)
  • Pride Caribbean Carnival (20 Feb)
  • Queer AF (20 Feb)
  • Queer Kōrero with the Greens (20 Feb)
  • Rainbow Volleyball (20 Feb)
  • Geek Out for Pride (20 Feb)
  • Vogue 101 (20 Feb)
  • Proud Voices on Screen (20 Feb)
  • Queer Chinese Film Night (21 Feb)
  • Rainbow Pet Gathering (21 Feb)
  • Sweat with China Pride (21 Feb)
  • All ages whānau day (21 Feb)
  • Queer Cuts with Vivo Salon (22 Feb)

Events that have been cancelled (12 Total):

  • Board Gaymes (18 Feb)
  • Te Atatū Peninsula Festival (19 Feb)
  • Friendship House Potluck (19 Feb)
  • Touch Rugby (20 Feb)
  • Studio One Toi Tū Festival (20 Feb)
  • Rainbow Storytime (20 Feb)
  • Queer Together: Lopdell House (20 Feb)
  • Love In Transition 1&2 (21 Feb)
  • Skate Demo for Gals & Enby Pals (21 Feb)
  • Proud Movies Te Manawa (21 Feb)
  • What’s Up - an activist Gala (22 Feb)
  • Game Changer - Plant Based Cooking (22 Feb)

Auckland Pride wishes to reiterate that we have planned for this eventuality, and are keeping the health, safety, and wellbeing of our community as our number one priority. We’ll provide further updates when they come to hand. In the meantime, we ask that everyone follow Government advice around Alert Level Two, to wear masks, stay socially distanced, and observe gathering limits. We can stamp out COVID-19 again in our community, as we’ve done twice before.

We know that this is a stressful time for our community, artists and event organisers. OUTLine continues to provide support by calling 0800 688 5463 between 6-9pm. We will get through this together, so look after yourselves, be kind, and let’s unite against COVID-19.

