Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival Next Week

Attributed to Wings Over Wairarapa event manager Jenny Gasson

"My team and I are focused on delivering next week’s three-day Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival at Hood Aerodrome in Masterton. This is a hugely important and much-loved event held every two years in the Wairarapa and this year we are expecting over 70 aircraft, 50 exhibitors and a team of 300 volunteers."

"We are working very hard with our partners including the New Zealand Defence Force, our stakeholders and sponsors to make this event happen and will be monitoring the Covid-19 and Alert Level situation closely."

"The health and wellbeing of my team, volunteers and our spectators is our number one priority, and I will advise of any changes.”

Refunds will be available if the air festival is cancelled for any reason.

© Scoop Media

