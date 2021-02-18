Whanganui Animal Save To Protest Greyhound Racing At Hatrick Stadium

This Friday from 5-7pm, Whanganui Animal Save and the Greyhound Protection League (GPLNZ) are holding a protest at the entrance of Hatrick Stadium. Five dogs were killed in five races at Hatrick Stadium between 18 December and 11 January.

Whanganui Animal Save spokesperson Sandra Kyle said Hatrick Stadium is one of New Zealand’s biggest and most dangerous dog racing tracks.

“Injuries and deaths are common at Hatrick Stadium. Racing is inherently dangerous.” said Kyle. “It’s no way to treat a dog that deserves a warm home and a loving family.”

Whanganui Animal Save were prompted to organise the protest after seeing SAFE and the GPLNZ’s campaign to end greyhound racing. GPLNZ launched a petition to ban greyhound racing. The campaign has gained international attention with the support of GREY2K USA Worldwide.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said, “We’re delighted that the people of Whanganui are getting behind this campaign. The racing industry causes death and injuries to hundreds of dogs a year. The social harm from gambling affects all of our communities.”

Last week, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick announced she would be submitting a Members’ bill seeking to ban commercial dog racing.

© Scoop Media

