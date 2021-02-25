Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wastewater Projects Lined Up For Titahi Bay

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 11:41 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

The upgrade to Porirua’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is gathering pace, among other projects lined up for the facility and Titahi Bay.

A report to this week’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and Landfill Joint Committee noted the ultra-violet equipment upgrade work, which began last month and carried out by Wellington Water, was forging ahead. The installation of the new UV system, costing $2.03 million, is part of a larger project which aims to significantly increase the volume of wastewater that can be fully treated from 1000 litres per second to 1550 litres per second.

The upgrade will be completed by 2023. Currently the plant can receive up to 1300 litres per second during heavy rain, so there are times when wastewater that has only been through primary treatment is discharged off Rukutane Point, Titahi Bay.

Other Wellington Water projects in the pipeline for the treatment plant and Titahi Bay in the next three years include equipment renewal for more than $2.5 million, stormwater catchment modelling ($150,000), and a project to identify wastewater/stormwater cross-connections and other faults on private property in the suburb ($250,000). A new Porirua City Council Rates Remission and Postponement Policy has been approved which includes financial assistance to homeowners who need to carry out these repairs.

Wastewater Treatment Plant and Landfill Joint Committee chairperson Euon Murrell says the number of projects under way, and planned, show Council’s commitment to Titahi Bay.

"Significant amounts of money are being spent in this space and it will make a huge difference to the city and our harbour," he says.

"The Council and Wellington Water are also dedicated to informing our community, so you will be seeing more updates as well."

The Council’s application to Greater Wellington Regional Council for a consent to continue operating the wastewater treatment plant for the next 20 years is expected to be notified for public submissions between March and June.

