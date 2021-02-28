Auckland Pride Responds To Latest Alert Level Shift

Following the Government’s announcement that Auckland will return to Alert Level Three from 6am Sunday 28 February for a period of 7 days, Auckland Pride is postponing the remainder of the Festival, and will continue to update the community as information comes to hand.

Auckland Pride wishes to reiterate that they have planned for this eventuality, and are keeping the health, safety, and wellbeing of our community as our number one priority. In the meantime, the organisers ask that everyone follow Government advice around Alert Level Three, of staying within household bubbles and maintain physical distancing.

Auckland Pride have been given specific public health advice to close the Pride Party ahead of schedule. They have been encouraged by the high level of compliance from our rainbow communities for following the advice around scanning in using the COVID tracer app, turning Bluetooth on, and having good hand hygiene at both the Pride March and Party throughout the evening. The organisers have a plan in place that is being rolled out at the Pride Party in Aotea Square to keep everyone safe.

Updates on the status of events that were planned to take place between Sunday 28 February and Sunday 7 March will be updated in due course.

Auckland Pride acknowledge that this is a stressful time for our community, artists, and event organisers. OUTLine continues to provide support by calling 0800 688 5463 between 6-9pm. We will get through this together, so look after yourselves, be kind, and let’s unite against COVID-19.

Our full COVID-19 plans can be found on our website and on individual event listings.

