Bernadette Power To Bring Vision And Expertise To Albert-Eden Local Board

City Vision has selected Bernadette Power as its candidate to contest the Maungawhau Subdivision of Albert-Eden Local Board at the forthcoming by-election.

“I will bring my experience as a lawyer and transport professional to the Mt Eden, Greenlane, Kingsland, Balmoral and Epsom communities”, Ms Power said. “In particular we have an exciting few years ahead as the Dominion Road light rail project looks set to start. We have a proud reputation as a highly skilled, delivery-focussed and community-led local board and I will strengthen that at a crucial time.”

“This area is diverse and cosmopolitan. It inspires me and is an asset to all of Auckland. As I both live and work in the area and my children attend local schools, I have an understanding of the issues facing residents. I look forward to representing the community on the Albert-Eden Local Board."

City Vision chair Robert Gallagher welcomed Power’s selection: “Bernadette Power’s blend of legal knowledge and her experience in transport capital development projects, together with her deep involvement in her local community, makes her a natural candidate for the Maungawhau Subdivision of Albert-Eden. The communities of Mt Eden, Greenlane, Kingsland, Balmoral and Epsom will be strongly represented by Bernadette on the Albert-Eden Local Board.”

City Vision chair Robert Gallagher said “Ms Power narrowly missed, by just 122 votes, on being elected to the Local Board in 2019. She is determined to turn that around and relishes the chance to prove herself to local voters.”

“I intend to campaign alongside City Vision’s existing Albert-Eden Local Board members who have served the community tirelessly. They are an impressive, talented group who are focused on making Albert-Eden accessible, vibrant and sustainable for all residents,” Power said.

City Vision is a coalition between Labour, the Greens, and community independents, which has stood up for social justice, for outstanding public transport, for environmental restoration, for ownership of public assets, for prudent financial management and for local communities to have a real say.

A by-election is required due to the resignation of a C&R local board member. Voting documents will be posted to eligible voters from Thursday 29 April 2021 and voting will close at 12 noon on Friday 21 May 2021.

Bernadette Power

Lawyer in Greenlane

Rail project experience including City Rail Link

Eco-Neighbourhoods and SPiCE participant

Balmoral resident and involved in school community

© Scoop Media

