Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bernadette Power To Bring Vision And Expertise To Albert-Eden Local Board

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: City Vision

City Vision has selected Bernadette Power as its candidate to contest the Maungawhau Subdivision of Albert-Eden Local Board at the forthcoming by-election.

“I will bring my experience as a lawyer and transport professional to the Mt Eden, Greenlane, Kingsland, Balmoral and Epsom communities”, Ms Power said. “In particular we have an exciting few years ahead as the Dominion Road light rail project looks set to start. We have a proud reputation as a highly skilled, delivery-focussed and community-led local board and I will strengthen that at a crucial time.”

“This area is diverse and cosmopolitan. It inspires me and is an asset to all of Auckland. As I both live and work in the area and my children attend local schools, I have an understanding of the issues facing residents. I look forward to representing the community on the Albert-Eden Local Board."

City Vision chair Robert Gallagher welcomed Power’s selection: “Bernadette Power’s blend of legal knowledge and her experience in transport capital development projects, together with her deep involvement in her local community, makes her a natural candidate for the Maungawhau Subdivision of Albert-Eden. The communities of Mt Eden, Greenlane, Kingsland, Balmoral and Epsom will be strongly represented by Bernadette on the Albert-Eden Local Board.”

City Vision chair Robert Gallagher said “Ms Power narrowly missed, by just 122 votes, on being elected to the Local Board in 2019. She is determined to turn that around and relishes the chance to prove herself to local voters.”

“I intend to campaign alongside City Vision’s existing Albert-Eden Local Board members who have served the community tirelessly. They are an impressive, talented group who are focused on making Albert-Eden accessible, vibrant and sustainable for all residents,” Power said.

City Vision is a coalition between Labour, the Greens, and community independents, which has stood up for social justice, for outstanding public transport, for environmental restoration, for ownership of public assets, for prudent financial management and for local communities to have a real say.

A by-election is required due to the resignation of a C&R local board member. Voting documents will be posted to eligible voters from Thursday 29 April 2021 and voting will close at 12 noon on Friday 21 May 2021.

Bernadette Power

Lawyer in Greenlane

Rail project experience including City Rail Link

Eco-Neighbourhoods and SPiCE participant

Balmoral resident and involved in school community

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from City Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 